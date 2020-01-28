Two Samoan sailors quarantined over coronavirus fears

The sailors had spent two days in China on transit to Samoa and per the Travel Directive issued by the Ministry of Health and approved by Cabinet last Friday.

The Travel Directive states that all travelers originating from or transit through Mainland China, must spend at least 14 days’ self-quarantine at country of last port that is free of the 2019 Novel Coronavirus.

The sailors had travelled with six Chinese passengers who were refused entry to Samoa and flown back to Fiji where they are being quarantined.

According to the Ministry of Health, the quarantining of the two sailors at Faleolo Health Centre does not mean that they are confirmed to have contracted Coronavirus.

The ministry has also refuted claims that two Samoan students are quarantined and are being monitored at the Faleolo Hospital.

