UN to survey Samoans about Covid-19 lock down

The United Nations wants to know what the social and economic effect of Covid restrictions have been.

It's looking at economic and food security, employment, debt and standards of living.

Results will help the Samoa Government and aid donors better understand how Samoans are coping with the pandemic.

The UN said the survey was anonymous and no personal information would be made public.

Meanwhile, Samoans returning on repatriation flights may soon be able to spend two weeks in quarantine at home.

All new arrivals are currently being held for 14 days at a government run facility.

Prime Minister Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi told parliament returning seasonal workers and those who've been overseas for medical treatment may be allowed to go straight home.

However, he did not give a date for when this might happen, saying the government had to be sure it was safe to implement.