UNFPA Pacific distributes condoms in Samoa

Teams will go out until the end of the State of Emergency to provide support to the people of Samoa.

The Government of Samoa declared a State of Emergency on 15 November due to the escalating measles outbreak.

The State of Emergency is scheduled to end on 29 December.

In response to the State of Emergency, the Pacific Sub-Regional Office of the United Nations Population Fund, has provided reproductive health kits to the Government of Samoa for women of reproductive age, including pregnant women and those with newborns, amid the ongoing measles outbreak.

A UNFPA Pacific social media post said the kits are part of a One UN response to the outbreak, at the request of the government.

They include medicines, instruments and other commodities meant to support safe delivery, contraceptive use, STI treatment, and management of complications of pregnancy, among other purposes. The kits are pre-packaged and pre-positioned, ready for immediate dispatch to meet urgent requests.

UNFPA Pacific, with support from the Government of Australia, is working closely with the Samoa Ministry of Health, the Samoa Red Cross, the Samoa Family Health Association and UN sister agencies to provide life-saving sexual and reproductive health services, psychosocial support, information and referral support.

Photo supplied UNFPA Pacific