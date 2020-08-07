Unlawful weapons seized in raid by Samoa Police

Police were able to seize from the home of the suspect a number of unlawful weapons and ammunitions and it included, seven (7) pistols, nine (9) rifles, .22 ammunitions and other unlawful ammunitions. Other items seized are believe to be used for the consumption and distribution of narcotics such as glass tubes and weight scales.

The suspect is known to police and was previously arrested for similar offence. He is still under police custody and has been charged. He is remanded in custody until 24 August 2020 for court mention.

The Samoa Police Service thanked the public for relaying information relating to narcotics and it encouraging the public to continue informing the police with regards to any illegal activities occurring within their community. Please call police on telephone 22 222 ext 150, 151, 152 for assistance.

Photo supplied