Vaisigano Bridge to open in July

However, to ease up traffic congestion, one lane going into Apia through the old bridge is now open and since last Friday morning people travelling from Moataa can go directly to the wharf via the roundabout at the Vaisigano bridge and vice versa.

“We are targeting to open the new bridge and the new road at Vaisigano for public use by June or July,” Lands Transport Authority CEO, Galumalemana Ta'atialeoitiiti Tutuvanu-Schwalger told the Savali Newspaper.

“Once the new road network and bridge is commissioned, demolition of the old Vaisigano Bridge will start,” she added.

“It’s important to note that we have not completed the works but we have tried to open up section of this road to ease the traffic congestion.”

With the unpredictable COVID 19 crisis affecting the economy including employment, Galumalemana says that LTA is not halting the construction of road projects to retain employment.

“During this State of Emergency, the Land Transport Authority and all of its projects teams including contractors and consultants agreed with business as usual in Upolu and Savaii.

“It is imperative that we continue our road works as our country as one of way of easing the impacts of the Coronavirus,” added the LTA Chief.

“We have witnesses the unfortunate loss of jobs as a result of the virus especially in the private sector however but retaining our workforce through the contractors, employees’ job security will be retained.”

The Vaisigano Bridge is funded by a grant of $43 million tala financed by the Government of Japan.

Photo supplied