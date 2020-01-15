Waikato companies donate $33,000 for Samoa measles recovery

K'aute Pasifika Trust CEO Rachel Karalus says the offers of help came unexpectedly from companies donating what they usually spent on company gifts.

She says most funds raised so far will go toward the purchase of much needed health equipment for Samoa.

"There's still quite a bit needed in ICU because there are still lots of people recovering and fighting for their lives.

"The situation is much improved but there's still need across the board particularly medical equipment like respiratory equipment.

"We've been given a list by the head paediatric consultant," says Ms Karalus.

