Woman dies in fatal road accident

Aiganalupe Poai Tavita was in a vehicle that was being driven by her husband.

According to Police, the vehicle veered off the road and fell into a steep end of the Maliolio river in Patamea.

Police Commissioner Su’a Fuiavailiili Egon Keil said the incident happened at about 7pm on Monday.

He added that there is no evidence of alcohol and no other vehicle was on the road at the time of the incident.

Tavita is being remembered as a humble and gracious mother, who loved to work the land.

She was also employed at the Le Lagoto Resort and Spa.

The Commissioner of Police said investigations are ongoing into the cause of the accident.