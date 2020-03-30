World Bank assists Samoa's Covid-19 response

Samoa currently has no confirmed cases of the coronavirus but a State of Emergency is in place across the country.

"Protecting Samoan people from Covid-19 is our absolute priority," said Samoa's Finance Minister Sili Epa Tuioti.

Sili said while it was fortunate the country had no cases of the coronavirus, it remained critical the Samoa was as prepared as possible in the event of a confirmed case.

The World Bank's Michel Kerf said the funding was the first in a series of support measures the bank was to deliver in Samoa and across the Pacific in response to Covid-19.

The $5.1 million grant is made available through a programme ensuring funding in the event of a major national emergency.

The option was used by Samoa following the recent measles outbreak that infected over 5,500 people and killed 83.

Earlier this month, the World Bank announced a $US14 billion Covid-19 response package to support the global community response to this global pandemic.