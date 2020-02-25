20,000 fans flocked to the sold-out arena to pay tribute to the basketball star and his 13-year-old daughter

The Celebration of Life honoring the basketball legend and his 13-year-old daughter drew fans from across the country to the Southern California city almost a month after they were killed along with seven others in a helicopter crash on January 26.

Vanessa Bryant, Kobe's wife and Gianna's mother, opened the memorial with tearful remarks about her 'baby girl' - who she described as 'an amazingly sweet and gentle soul' who lit up every room she walked into.

She choked up as she talked about how her daughter inherited her father's fierce love and talent for basketball, and how she would never get to see Gianna become the trailblazer she was destined to be in the sports world.

Vanessa then reflected on her 21-year relationship with Kobe, whom she described as her 'soulmate' and 'the best girl dad', who taught their four daughters 'how to be brave and keep pushing forward when things get tough'.

NBA legends Michael Jordan and Shaquille O'Neal took the stage later on, both breaking down in tears as they remembered their late friend.

Several other famous sports figures who knew Kobe personally and professionally also spoke at the memorial, which featured musical performances by Beyoncé, Alicia Keys and Christina Aguilera.