Eight-year-old Samoan girl breaks shot put world record

The athlete of the Takapuna Amateur Athletic club in New Zealand toppled a 20-year-old record for her age group.

The footage of the record-breaking throw still has to be sent away and verified to make it official, but there's no denying the possibilities her future holds.

Sina began playing the sport last year and had only thrown 2 kilograms a number of times.

Coaching her in the sport is Walter Gill, who is a former national shot put champion and father of shot put star, Jacko Gill.

Gill said that Sina did not know she was going to break a world record.

"At the time she did not know she was going to break the world record, she thought she was going to beat Jacko's best that he did at that age,” he said.

Aside from breaking a world record, Sina had previously broken the Takapuna athletics club record for 8 yr old girls shot put throwing 9.91 and beating the previous record of 9.21m.