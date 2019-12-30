Fiji hopes to boost women's football with equal pay

FFA chief executive Mohammed Yusuf hoped to develop women's football in the country and said providing equal pay was a step forward.

"It will encourage Fijian girls to come and play football because, you know, Fiji women are also in the rugby 7s and 15s with the Fijiana, so hopefully we can encourage these people to come and join us," he said.

The Association also expected to appoint a national futsal coach soon - pending the Fiji Sports Commission decision on funding the position.

Yusuf said Fiji was excelling in a number of sports and that a futsal coach would only enhance the talent on display.

"We are applying with the Fiji Sports Commission in that they pay for our national men's coach. Futsul is an area where we think Fiji could work their way to all of the World Cups."

He said beach football was another sport they hope to focus on in the future.

"We'll kick off and see how the interest goes because Fiji is an island [and] naturally we play rugby and football on the beaches so we'll...see the skill level and go on from there."