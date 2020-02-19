Floyd Mayweather hits back at 50 Cent's claims the famous boxer is broke

Or, did he actually prove 'Fiddy's' point?

'Money' Mayweather offered a response of sorts after 50 Cent, aka Curtis Jackson, claimed that his $1 billion fortune was "gone" due to an extravagant lifestyle.

Without mentioning Jackson, a former friend turned rival, Mayweather posted an image of his outrageously-huge shoe closet.

Whether the shoe closet is a true sign of wealth, or the epitome of ruinous spending, is perhaps in the eye of the beholder.

Mayweather apparently went on a car spending spree late last year, with his Instagram featuring what he claimed were several newly-bought luxury vehicles: a Rolls Royce, a Bentley and a Mercedes.

Mayweather also recently posted images of himself on a private jet and at the Super Bowl, wearing a ludicrous Louis Vuitton handbag jacket.

Another image touted a boxing rematch against UFC megastar Conor McGregor. Mayweather reportedly made about $300 million for beating McGregor in a 2017 super-fight.

Mayweather and McGregor have continued to hint at a rematch, despite the fact that the 50-0 boxing legend won the first bout handily. Jackson claimed that Mayweather needed to fight 'The Notorious' again because he had blown his fortune.

"I think he got to (fight McGregor) right now because the money's gone," Jackson said in a radio interview.

"It's fight, get the money, spend the money, fight.

"With the lifestyle that money's gone. Trust me. Now it's like if you call him, he'll be at your local nightclub because he needs that action right now."