 

IOC and FIFA Presidents discuss situation facing sport at meeting in Lausanne

BY: Loop Pacific
13:53, June 19, 2020
The respective Presidents of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and FIFA discussed the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on sport during a meeting in Lausanne today.

IOC President Thomas Bach met his counterpart at FIFA Gianni Infantino in person at the Olympic Museum, which reopened on Tuesday June 9, after a closure forced by the outbreak of COVID-19.

During their meeting, Presidents Bach and Infantino discussed the importance of sport during the coronavirus pandemic, and how the global situation would force sport to adapt in the short and longer term.

Infantino was elected as a member of the IOC during its 135th Session in January.

The FIFA President is set to participate in the next IOC Session, being held virtually as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, on Friday July 17

     

Photo IOC

Source: 
Inside the Games
Tags: 
IOC
FIFA meeting
COVID-19
