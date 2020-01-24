Joseph Parker set to fight Poland's Mariusz Wach in Texas

Experienced slugger Mariusz Wach has gone on Polish television saying he's agreed to fight Parker and is just waiting for the contract.

Wach has fought 41 times in his career, and holds a 35-6 record. Some of his notable opponents include Wladimir Klitschko, Alexander Povetkin and Dillian Whyte, whom he fought in December.

"We are waiting for specifics, documents that will have to be signed," Wach told Telewizja Polska Sport in Polish.

"I will sign, send back and you will probably see me at the end of February with Parker.

"It would definitely be an interesting fight. Parker is fast and dynamic, but somehow I will have to compensate.

"I watched many Parker duels. I saw him boxing. During training and sparring it did not differ.

Wach, 40, is currently training in Karpacz, southern Poland.

"I will have four weeks of sparring. I think it's enough time to prepare properly."

The fight will take place on the undercard of Mikey Garcia v Jessie Vargas in Texas on February 29 (local time).

Parker hasn't fought since scoring a 10th-round knockout of Alex Leapai last June in Providence, Rhode Island - his first bout shortly after signing with promoter Eddie Hearn and Matchroom Boxing.

He was scheduled to fight Brit Dereck Chisora last October but a spider bite ruled Parker out, and Chisora decimated Welshman David Price who stepped in on short notice.

Meanwhile Parker, who is currently in Las Vegas, has been helping Tyson Fury prepare for his bout against Deontay Wilder.

Parker posted photos to his social media accounts, working out with Fury and his cousin Hughie, who the Kiwi beat back in 2017.

Funnily enough, Wilder has called in another Kiwi to help him prepare for Fury, with Junior Fa currently helping the American in a training camp.

The Auckland-based Kiwi was part of Wilder's sparring group for two of his previous three camps, with the American dispatching Dominic Breazeale and then earning a split draw against Fury in one of the best fights of 2018.