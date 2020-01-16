Junior Kurukuru impress in Australia

The Junior Kurukuru defeated Football NSW Metro Lightning 4-3 and thrashed Football South Australia 9-0 in their opening two group matches.

The four wins mean the future Kurukuru stars finished top of Pool A with 12 points scoring a staggering 23 goals and conceding only six in the process.

Michael Junior is the team’s top scorer with six goals so far in the tournament.

Solomon Islands coach Caleb Fox said the team will continue to improve in the knock-out stages despite finishing strong in the group phase.

“So far well done to the boys but we need to improve in the final stages of this competition,” he said.

“We just need to pay more concentration in our defensive and improve on our finishing.”

Fox stressed that his boys are rearing to go again in Thursday’s quarterfinal against Football South Australia Red.