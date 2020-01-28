Liverpool could face Chelsea

Jurgen Klopp's Premier League leaders were stunningly held to a 2-2 draw by the third-tier club on Sunday.

The Reds will be expected to come through the replay at Anfield but face a tricky test in the last 16 should they do so in the form of a trip to Stamford Bridge to face Frank Lampard's Blues.

Holders Manchester City were handed an away tie at Championship promotion chasers Sheffield Wednesday, while Manchester United could renew acquaintances with record goalscorer Wayne Rooney if his Derby County side defeat fourth-tier Northampton Town in a replay.

There will be an all-Premier League tie regardless of who comes through the replay between Tottenham and Southampton, the winner set to host relegation-threatened Norwich City.

Arsenal, who have won the competition a record 13 times, can secure their place in the fifth round on Monday with victory at Bournemouth, whose south-coast neighbours Portsmouth await the victor.

The fifth-round ties will be played from March 2-5 with no replays.

Draw in full:

Sheffield Wednesday v Manchester City

Reading/Cardiff City v Sheffield United

Chelsea v Shrewsbury Town/Liverpool

West Brom v Newcastle United/Oxford United

Leicester City v Coventry City/Birmingham City

Northampton Town/Derby County v Manchester United

Southampton/Tottenham v Norwich City

Portsmouth v Bournemouth/Arsenal

Photo Getty Images Caption: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp