O'Sullivan wins sixth world snooker title

Sheffield's Crucible Theatre looked set for another slice of drama when Wilson recovered from 8-2 to trail 10-7 overnight and then won this morning's opening frame.

But O'Sullivan, jaded and out of touch on Sunday, fluked a red early in the second frame of the day and proceeded to switch on the kind of effortless break-building that is his trademark and romped away for a comfortable victory.

O'Sullivan entered the evening session 17-8 ahead, needing just one more frame to get his hands back on the trophy he also claimed in 2001, 2004, 2008, 2012 and 2013.

There was to be no miracle comeback for Wilson as O'Sullivan wrapped up the title with a majestic break of 96.

He moves alongside Welshman Ray Reardon and England's Steve Davis on the list of multiple world title winners and one behind Stephen Hendry who holds the modern-day record.

After the nailbiting semi-finals in which O'Sullivan and Wilson both won final-frame thrillers it was something of an anti-climax for the limited crowd that were allowed in after a relaxation of the government's COVID-19 restrictions.

The tournament was initially selected as a part of the government's pilot programme to return fans to sports venues but a rise in infections forced a U-turn.