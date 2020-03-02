Samoa’s Don Opeloge breaks three Oceania weightlifting records

The 20-year-old won gold in the 96kg men division and lifted 164kg in the snatch which was 74kg more than the silver medalist, breaking his own Oceania record of 160kg.

For the clean-and-jerk, Opeloge broke his own personal best and equaled the Commonwealth record of 210kg, while breaking his own Oceania record of 202kg.

His other team mates were also outstanding at the competition. Vaipava Nevo Ioane has become Samoa’s second Olympic qualified lifter, taking out the gold medal for the men’s 67kg division while setting a new Oceania record in the Clean n Jerk.

The team has arrived back in Samoa and will depart again on Wednesday night for the Vogue International and Olympic Qualifiers in Columbus Ohio this weekend.