 

Samoa football team ready for OFC Champions League qualifier

BY: Loop Pacific
15:43, January 20, 2020
9 reads

Members of the Lupe Ole Soaga football team flew out of the country today (Monday) to compete in the OFC Champions League Qualifying Stage in New Zealand.

The team meets Veitongo FC of Tonga in the opener at Ngahue Reserve in Auckland on Saturday.

Prior to their departure, Lupe Ole Soaga team members and management attended a special service at Magiagi Methodist Church in Samoa.

Reverend Faavae Sooalo inspired the players with the biblical story of Gideon and his soldiers who were surrounded by enemies.

Of the thousands of Gideon’s soldiers, only 300 returned who lapped water from the brook putting their hand to mouth.

Rev Sooalo said the soldiers who drank desperately failed.

Those who knelt on their knee and drank water putting their hand to mouth were selected as they were alert.

The team’s management welcomed the timely message adding it would boost the players morale.

Amongst the players is Nigerian, Ken Kerewi who recently returned to Lupe Ole Soaga.

The 37-year-old midfielder is joining the Samoan club to participate league in New Zealand.

Kerewi is no stranger to the team having played for them previously.

 

Photo supplied by Talaia Mika      

Tags: 
Samoa
Lupe Ole Soaga
OFC
Author: 
Talaia Mika
  • 9 reads