Samoa football team ready for OFC Champions League qualifier

The team meets Veitongo FC of Tonga in the opener at Ngahue Reserve in Auckland on Saturday.

Prior to their departure, Lupe Ole Soaga team members and management attended a special service at Magiagi Methodist Church in Samoa.

Reverend Faavae Sooalo inspired the players with the biblical story of Gideon and his soldiers who were surrounded by enemies.

Of the thousands of Gideon’s soldiers, only 300 returned who lapped water from the brook putting their hand to mouth.

Rev Sooalo said the soldiers who drank desperately failed.

Those who knelt on their knee and drank water putting their hand to mouth were selected as they were alert.

The team’s management welcomed the timely message adding it would boost the players morale.

Amongst the players is Nigerian, Ken Kerewi who recently returned to Lupe Ole Soaga.

The 37-year-old midfielder is joining the Samoan club to participate league in New Zealand.

Kerewi is no stranger to the team having played for them previously.

