Samoa police implements new measures in COVID-19 response efforts

Effective today Monday, 23 March 2020, the public is urged to refrain from taking family members and children to any police station unless they are victims of a crime or are required by police.

Anyone requiring a police clearance report must show up personally at the Police Headquarters to make a request.

Only one member of the family is allowed to visit a family member in custody.

Payment of fines relating to Traffic Offence Violations will continue and only one person (preferably the driver who was issued with TON) is allowed to attend to the Police Headquarters to make payment.

The changes are as part of SPS efforts to combat COVID-19 and in adherence to the State of Emergency Order and will continue until 4 April 2020.