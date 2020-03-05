Samoan boxer Ah Tong advances in Olympic qualifiers

The 19-year-old connected with a monster left hand during the second round as he swept the Commonwealth Games bronze medallist 5-0 to claim victory in Amman by unanimous decision.

The Pacific Games gold medallist told the Olympic Channel that he felt amazing after winning his first international fight.

"It was really good...thanks to all my family and friends for supporting me, thank you for the prayers," he said.

"I got a good win tonight - I loved my performance - but I will try my best for my next fight."

Ah Tong will fight Iran's Sajjad Kazemzadeh Poshtiri in the next round and with five Olympic qualification spots on offer he only needs two more wins to book his ticket to Tokyo.

Meanwhile, Papua New Guinea featherweight Flora Loga was stopped in the third round by Mongolia's Bolortuul Tumurkhuyang.

The Melanesian fighter was given two standing eight counts in the second round and the fight was stopped in the third after she received another standing count.