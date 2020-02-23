Samoan sailor secures Olympic spot

Over the past weeks, Mr. Leilua had been striving for this spot and he has made Samoa proud of his performance and efforts.

The 26-years-old earned his place in Team Samoa at the Oceania Laser Championships in Melbourne last weekend.

In an interview with Loop Samoa correspondent Talaia Mika, Mr. Leilua said he aims to go forward in dominating that spot at the 2020 ICLA Standard World laser championships in Melbourne.

“My main goal at the moment is to qualify for the Olympics which is what I’m trying to do. If I’m successful, I will begin planning my campaign,” he said.

He now becomes the first sailor alongside two other Samoan sailors to represent Samoa at the Olympics.

Photo supplied Caption: Eroni Leilua