Silver Ferns legend Laura Langman retires

The 34-year-old hangs up her bib having played 163 tests.

The dynamic midcourter made her international debut against England in 2005 when she was 18.

Langman played at four World Cups and three Commonwealth Games.

She led the Silver Ferns to the world title in Liverpool last year and was also a member of two Commonwealth Games gold medal winning teams.

Domestically, she was part of the Waikato-BOP Magic side which won the trans-Tasman league in 2012 as well as an Australian league title with the Lightning in 2017.

Langman, who currently captains the Sunshine Coast Lightning said it was now time for a new adventure.

"When I look back at my time with the Silver Ferns - the friendships and relationships with players and coaches there are so many outstanding memories," she said.

"The honour of pulling on the black dress and wearing the Silver Fern was as strong in my 163rd Test as it was when I was handed my first cap in 2005. It's a privilege that I have absolutely loved."

Langman also paid tribute to long-time coach and mentor, Dame Noeline Taurua, who guided her through her step up to elite netball.

"I was with Noels at the Magic as a teenager and she has played such an important part in my netball career," she said.

"She has been a mentor throughout and it was incredibly special to finish my time with the Silver Ferns with Noels at the helm."

Taurua, who also coached Langman at the Lightning, said the midcourter was one of the game's greats.

"I've known Laura since she was 15 years old and I have seen her grow as an athlete, netballer and as a person. It has certainly been an honour to be part of Lauz's life for so long. I am in debt for what she has given me personally, and how she has always been a supportive figure in my coaching career.

"She was fearless on court, set the bar with her work and training ethic and is a tough competitor who displays an iron will to win. She is well respected around the world and has been a marvellous servant of our sport."

Netball New Zealand chief executive Jennie Wyllie said international netball was saying goodbye to a legend of the game.

"I want to thank Laura for her outstanding service and dedication to netball in New Zealand and congratulate her on what has been a truly remarkable international career," she said.