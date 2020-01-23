Silver Ferns too strong for Jamaica

Missing an injured Michaela Sokolich-Beatson for the series and with shooter Bailey Mes nursing a minor niggle for today's match, coach Dame Noeline Taurua had less options at her disposal but it had little effect on the Silver Ferns ability to deliver a high-quality performance.

In an unchanged starting seven from the previous Test against England, shooter Maia Wilson picked up from where she left off with a player of the match outing. Producing her highest tally for the Silver Ferns in her 12-Test career with a standout return of 42 goals from 45 attempts, Wilson was an influential contributor with her strong movement and positioning.

Captain Ameliaranne Ekanasio started the game before being replaced by Te Paea Selby-Rickit, as a team the Ferns shot 89 percent.

New Zealand led by seven after the first-quarter, 10 at half-time and by 20 by three-quarter time.

"I'm really excited, I'm really proud of the girls who were able to get a clinical match out there, we knew Jamaica were going to be very physical so there's a lot we still need to work on, but really happy with the result," Wilson said in a courtside interview after the game.

The shooters have been rotated so far during the series and Wilson knew she had to make the most of her turn.

"I'm very grateful, I've been in the squad for a few years now but finally getting my chance, I'm really trying to take the opportunity with two hands so very excited to get just under a full game and next stop is to try and get a full game under my belt."

Wilson says she's learnt from some down times in recent years.

"I'm really proud that I was able to have that resilience after not making Commonwealth Games and World Cup, but to be able to come out here and really feel like I'm doing my job, so here's to many more hopefully."

New Zealand beat England 64-48 in their opening game and will meet South Africa this weekend before the final.