Teenager Maxwell Leuga signs up for baseball scholarship in Nevada

Leuga felt that the College of Southern Nevada provided one of the best options for him in his baseball career.

“The coaches were just amazing and they play in one of the hardest leagues in the country. Everyone out of that school either gets moved on to a Division 1 college or they get drafted so it was really important for me to make the right decision.”

The 18-year-old was born in Wellington, moving to Australia when he was 13, and grew up playing softball and rugby.

“I played for Miramar Softball Club when I was younger. One of the biggest dreams for me was eventually playing rugby, being an All Black one day, but then plans switched up.”

Maxwell’s dad, Viliamu Leuga, says his son had to make a decision eventually over which sport he was going to play.

“Baseball only really came into the picture when he moved over to Australia. He was playing both representative baseball and rugby in Australia at a state-level and in the end he had to make a choice because both sports were encroaching on each other.”

Maxwell Leuga lives in Las Vegas and goes to Green Valley High School in Henderson.

He plays centre fielder, a position which means he has to be vocal and quick-thinking.

“You have to be one of the loudest ones on the field and you have to command your position. You’re the last line of defence, so making sure you stop the ball before it gets to the fence.”

Leuga is aiming to finish his high school season on a big note.

“One of my big goals right now is to focus on finishing my high school season off well. My goal also is to get drafted into the MLB draft and hopefully be a professional one day.”

Leuga, who is of Samoan descent from the villages of Gataivai, Satupai’tea and Falefa, says the commitment was important for him as a New Zealand-born Samoan.

“Everyone just sees New Zealand as rugby this, rugby league that, they don’t really get to see all the other opportunities that New Zealand and Samoa have to offer.”

Maxwell’s father also says his son’s commitment provides a pathway for NZ-based Samoans and Pacific people.

“He’s a kid from Wellington, he started off in Wellington, he went to school in Wellington, he went to church in Wellington and he’s now playing baseball on a scholarship in the United States. It just makes things real for kids back home in New Zealand.”

Mr Leuga says local baseball clubs are now easier to reach thanks to the Auckland Tuatara professional side.

“New Zealand now has a professional baseball team in the Australian baseball league which is very reachable for Samoan or Pacific kids because we’re very talented in terms of our hand-eye coordination and explosive power.”

Maxwell Leuga hopes that his college commitment is the first step on his baseball journey to the professional leagues.

“I’m pretty happy for my family that we were able to sign there. I’m really hoping for one day to get that opportunity to get called up to the major league.”