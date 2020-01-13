Tuana'imato racecourse ready for Samoa’s most anticipated horse race event

Hosted by the Samoa Racing Club, the organizers and participants had their second meet of the year over the weekend as part of the build up to the competition.

The competition, which was initially scheduled to take place on the second of this month, has been rescheduled due to the measles epidemic.

That calendar begins in earnest with the races on the 25th, with plenty of races planned and a bumper crowd expected.

A tote will be open for betting, along with other activities including raffles.

Horses from each village around Upolu and Savai’i are expected to turn up in numbers for the competition.