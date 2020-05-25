Two people from Championship club test positive for Covid-19

The English Football League earlier said there were two positive cases out of more than 1,000 players and staff tested at the 24 second-tier clubs.

In a statement, Hull said the pair were asymptomatic and feeling no ill effects, but would self-isolate for seven days in line with EFL guidelines.

They will both be tested again at a later date.

The Tigers did not confirm whether the positive tests were from players or staff.

It comes after reports that Hull vice-chairman Ehab Allam wrote to the EFL twice to say the season should be voided.

With Championship clubs set to return to training on Monday, a total of 1,014 tests were undertaken on players and staff over the past 72 hours, with all but the two at the Tigers coming back negative.

Those who had returned negative tests would be allowed to enter training grounds, but prior to going in, everyone must complete a screening protocol to detect any symptoms in a manner devised by the club doctor.

In the Premier League an unnamed Bournemouth player was one of two new coronavirus cases discovered by the latest round of top-flight tests - taking the overall total of positive results to eight.

The tests, which are being funded by the clubs and will not affect NHS testing, are not 100% accurate but meet government and NHS standards.

The Championship, which has been suspended since 13 March, is hoping to restart the season at some point in June.

Meanwhile, no testing programme is in place for League One and League Two clubs.

On 15 May, teams in the fourth tier "unanimously indicated" they wanted to bring their season to an early conclusion, although talks between sides in League One stalled after they failed to agree on a resolution.