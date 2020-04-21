Tyson Pedro giving back to the community during coronavirus lockdown

A couple of heads turn in the quiet cul-de-sac as the UFC light-heavyweight climbs out, opens the back of the truck and grabs his first delivery of the day.

The 28-year-old Samoan Australian leaves the food basket at the door - maintaining appropriate social distancing practices - closes the truck and heads off for the next drop-off.

The music goes back on.

By the end of the day, he'll have made well over 30 stops in and around Penrith in his temporary new job as a delivery driver.

With the new COVID-19 restrictions keeping everyone at home, the gig is a chance for Pedro to give back to the community in a time of need.

The first portion of his working day involves dropping off food and groceries to people who have ordered online.

Towards the end, he teams up with former Australian cruiserweight boxing champion Lawrence Tauasa to deliver free meals.

"It's my mate's business - a cafe called Percy Plunkett - in Penrith," Pedro tells Sporting News.

"They've always been community-based with beautiful produce. That's one of the good things about it - the good produce and the quality service.

"They've also been able to keep people employed by changing it up a little bit, and as soon as he told me they were giving meals away for charity at the end, I was in."

It makes for some long days, with Pedro fitting his training around the job, but it's a far cry from what many others are going through.

Despite the general uncertainty of what lies ahead as the coronavirus impacts all parts of daily life in Australia, Pedro says he's seen some amazing good deeds while out making his rounds.

"I've been able to go out to areas where people don't usually get this kind of food," he said.

"There's been heaps of people paying it forward as well. That's a big one.

"We'll deliver, and someone will say 'I want to buy milk and eggs for someone.'

"That's been really cool."

A series of knee injuries have kept him out of the cage since his last fight at UFC Adelaide in late 2018, and the job has helped him as the world changes rapidly around him.

"My brain goes too much if I'm just sitting at home doing nothing, so I like just listening to music and driving," he says.

"It let's me think. I love it.

"I'm not training as much, but when I am, I just train and nap, so this mellows me out a bit more."

The simple act of dropping off food and other necessary items has a huge impact on the local community and Pedro says he regularly gets people coming out of their houses to ask for photos.

But the job has also helped him in ways he didn't expect.

"I'm a massive introvert and I hated talking to people, but I'm getting better," he says.

"Even when I first got into the UFC, it was weird to talk to people. It takes a lot of energy for me to put myself out there - I don't know how people do it, but I'm getting there.

"This is actually putting me out of my comfort zone - just going up and talking to people. For the last two years I've been doing heaps of shit I didn't want to do just to get out of my comfort zone.

"That's why it's actually helped heaps doing this."

Despite the lessons he's learning on the job, he says he can't wait to get back to fighting - whenever that will be.

"I miss getting punched in the face though, I'll tell you that much. There's just something about it," he said.

"There's something about not knowing if you're going to get your lights put out at any second.

"The adrenaline, your senses are all heightened.

"I'm getting chills just thinking about it."