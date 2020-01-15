Young Samoan footballer eyes Oceania championship League trophy

On 20 January, Te’o and the rest of the national football team will leave Samoa to compete in the tournament in New Zealand.

The 23-year-old told Loop Samoa correspondent, Talaia Mika that his goal is to bring the trophy back to home.

Mr Te’o said his village and country have inspired his career in football.

“I intended to dream big when I was a little child watching my role models in football take home victory and made their people and countries proud,” he said.

“I believe football is my career and though I will not leave my full time job, I intend to make continue making football my career and make my family proud.”

Mr. Te’o is employed by the Ministry of Health (M.O.H) and his spare time is taken up by football training.

Through the sport, he has travelled around the Pacific several times.

His love for football has taken him to countries like Tonga, Tahiti, American Samoa and Fiji.

According to Te’o, his dream is to make it to an international field beyond the Pacific.

His first national game was when he was in Year 10 at Leififi College when he entered the Under17 National Team.

Te’o hopes to inspire his younger sister Erolini Faimalo Teo.

“Dreaming big and scoring big at the same time means I’m teaching my little sister something good which is what I want her to learn from me,” he said.

Te’o is confident that the team will win the first leg of the tournament in New Zealand and proceed to Tahiti for the second leg.

Photo supplied Talaia Mika Caption: Magiagi footballer Johnwesley Faimalo Te’o​ at training