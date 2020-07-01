Aviva and Intercontinental Hotels Group pause ads

They join Ford, Adidas, HP, Coca Cola, Unilever and Starbucks, which have all acted in response to how the social network deals with hate speech.

The Stop Hate for Profit campaign claims that Facebook is not doing enough to remove hateful content.

Facebook has said it wants to be a force for good.

Ahead of the latest developments, the tech firm's UK director Steve Hatch told the BBC that "there was no profit in content that is hateful".

In a statement to the BBC, Aviva said: "We regularly review which social media platforms we use and have taken this moment to pause and reassess Aviva's use of Facebook for advertising in the UK."

IHG added it had recently taken the decision to suspend advertising "through Facebook globally" but did not provide additional context. The Buckinghamshire-based firm operates under the Holiday Inn, Crowne Plaza and Kimpton brands, among others.