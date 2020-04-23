Coronavirus: YouTube bans 'medically unsubstantiated' content

The Google-owned service says it will remove anything it deems "medically unsubstantiated".

Chief executive Susan Wojcicki said the media giant wanted to stamp out "misinformation on the platform".

The move follows YouTube banning conspiracy theories falsely linking Covid-19 to 5G networks.

Mrs Wojcicki made the remarks on Wednesday during her first interview since the global coronavirus lockdown began.

"So people saying, ‘Take vitamin C, take turmeric, we’ll cure you,’ those are the examples of things that would be a violation of our policy,” she told CNN.

“Anything that would go against World Health Organization recommendations would be a violation of our policy.”

Mrs Wojcicki added YouTube had seen a 75% increase in demand for news from "authoritative" sources.

Last week, Facebook announced users who had read, watched or shared false Covid-19 information would receive a pop-up alert urging them to visit the WHO's website.

Facebook-owned messaging service WhatsApp, meanwhile, stopped users forwarding messages already shared more than four times by the wider community to more than one chat at a time.

The culture secretary praised the response from social media and technology companies in banning misinformation about coronavirus.

"I pay tribute to the work they have done," Oliver Dowden told the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Select Committee on Wednesday.

But he urged them to take down inaccurate information faster during "out of hours" periods such as evenings and weekends.