New digital education programme to launch in the Pacific

The inaugural meeting of a Pacific Islands Digital Citizenship and Safety Advisory Group included Fiji, Samoa, Tonga, New Zealand and Australia.

The new education programme to launch this year, will use Facebook's 'We Think Digital' to start a tailored education campaign relevant for local communities.

Facebook's director of policy Mia Garlick said Pacific communities were spending more time online and there had been an increase in the use of social media platforms following the rise of Covid-19 incidence.

Garlick said the programme would empower local communities to enjoy the benefits of being online, safe and securely.