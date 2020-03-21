Ways to stay social online while in self-isolation

As schools shut and some people work from home, many are feeling cut off from their everyday hobbies and social lives.

But the internet offers a means to stay connected and to keep us all entertained and educated through the days of isolation.

Here are just some of the ways people are already using technology to lift their spirits.

Socialising remotely

Groups have also been finding innovative ways to socialise, hosting dinner parties and even Brownies meetings online.

Goose's Quizzes usually runs 45 pub quizzes in Scotland, but has started doing live online sessions every night, with hundreds participating.

"It's been a pretty bad couple of weeks and pub quizzes bring the community together," says Andrew Wildgoose, founder of Goose's Quizzes.

"So we wanted to find a way for people to still enjoy them."

Even book clubs are operating digitally, with private WhatsApp groups forming to share reading lists and Rebel Book Club launching a 14-day free reading challenge for anyone who needs extra accountability.

People have also been downloading the free Google Chrome extension Netflix Party, which allows users to watch Netflix together.

It synchronises screens and creates a group chat to communicate.

Workout videos

Exercise classes have moved from gyms to online, creating videos or "lives" on Instagram and Facebook.

Many fitness clubs, including Barry's, Crossfit and David Lloyd, are providing online workouts people can do at home.

Cooking

Following food shortages in supermarkets, foodies are getting creative online, posting tips for alternative ingredients and recipes with a limited food cupboard.

Nia Williams, director of Slow Food Wales, a grassroots movement that promotes local food and traditional cooking, is making video guides on how to grow fruit and vegetables at home.

"We've had so much freedom and access in our lives recently, so now people have gone into shock," Nia says.

"I'm making these videos so families have something to do but to also empower them to have a bit more control over their food and situation."