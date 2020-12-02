Afamasaga Jackie Curry to lead PCF

Mr Fiso’s role over the last six months was to put in place an implementation plan for the strategy, hire a new chief executive, assist the new board members with a smooth transition, and ensure that PCF was positioned to increase the Foundation’s contribution to development and collaboration across New Zealand and the Pacific region.

Afamasaga Jackie Curry has now been appointed as a Management Consultant to lead PCF operations, with a focus on implementing the organisation’s strategic initiatives, in a role set for the next eight months.

“I feel the job I had been put in place to do has been done,” says Mr Fiso. “There is now a strong board, and a good team in place, led by Jackie, to take the organisation through the next year, and then onto a bright future. I have also established a Wellington office so the organisation can align more closely with the Government, the diplomatic corps, and other stakeholders based in the Capital.

“I took on the position of chair and acting CE earlier this year during a period of significant transition for the Foundation following a review, change in leadership and governance, and development of a new strategic plan – I am eternally grateful to the staff and board for their work in a short space of time assisting me get the organisation positioned for growth,” said Mr Fiso.

“The opportunity I had at PCF was one I valued and I am grateful for the roles I was given, but now it is time for me to step aside and let the new governance, Jackie and the and team take it from here,” concluded Mr Fiso.

“Working for the PCF is an incredible opportunity and I believe the PCF is in a strong and unique position to connect people in New Zealand and the Pacific to enable a more prosperous and empowered Pacific region – which includes New Zealand – and I’m excited to be part of it,” said Afamasaga Jackie Curry.

“The PCF Board thanks Fiso John Fiso for his dedication to the PCF over the last few years and more recently taking the helm as we steered through significant change. His legacy will be the PCF’s commitment to strengthening and growing our shared Pacific and New Zealand identity for a prosperous future. We also warmly welcome Afamasaga Jackie Curry with all the skills and experience she brings, and look forward to her contribution,” said David Vaeafe, Board member PCF.

Photo supplied Caption: Afamasaga Jackie Curry