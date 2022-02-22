APTC welcomes new Vocational Training Manager for Samoa and Tonga

Ms Visinia-I’amafana is the first Samoan national to take up this key role, and will be responsible for ensuring quality delivery of training and skill sets across APTC programs for a more skilled and inclusive workforce in Samoa and Tonga.

She brings a wealth of experience in vocational training and education spanning over two decades.

“As someone who has benefitted from TVET training, I am passionate about promoting and advocating TVET skills to our people.I am elated to be given the opportunity to drive this aspect for APTC,” she said.

In welcoming Ms Visinia-I’amafana to the new role, the APTC Country Director for Samoa and Tonga, Cheri Robinson Moors, said that Ms Visinia-I’amafana’s valuable experience and expertise will significantly benefit APTC’s efforts in delivering high quality training and regulatory compliance whilst driving a culture of innovation and continuous improvement in vocational training delivery practices.

Ms Visinia-I’amafana has spent eight years with APTC, having first joined as the Learning Support and Work Skills Facilitator for the Samoa campus. She has benefitted from APTC’s national capability development plan for Pacific Island citizens, which empowers national staff to ascend in their roles and effectively demonstrate excellence and commitment towards achieving their career goals.

APTC has 226 staff across the region, of whom 53 per cent are women, and 82 per cent are national staff.

Since 2007, APTC has trained more than 17,000 Pacific Island citizens, including over 2000 Samoan nationals, for a wide range of vocational careers.

Photo supplied: Australia Pacific Training Coalition (APTC) Vocational Training Manager (VTM) for the Samoa and Tonga Country Office, Lina Visinia-I’amafana