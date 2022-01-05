 

Burger King to sell vegan nuggets in bid to go 50% meat-free

14:11, January 5, 2022
Burger King will sell vegan nuggets across the UK as part of a pledge to make its menu 50% meat-free by 2030.

The fast-food giant said the nuggets, made from soy and plant proteins, had been certified by the Vegan Society.

Burger King previously released a plant-based Rebel Whopper burger two years ago, but it was later revealed to be unsuitable for vegans because it was cooked on the same grill as meat.

It has introduced a Vegan Royale burger as demand for such products has risen.

A vegan diet involves cutting out animal products such as meat, fish, dairy and eggs.

Burger King said its 50% meat-free target would help it reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 41%. It said its vegan nuggets would taste the same as its chicken-based counterparts.

     

