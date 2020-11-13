Cabinet reappoints So’oalo to lead Samoa Ports Authority

Only two applicants had applied for the post.

According to a government release, Cabinet upheld the unanimous recommendation by the three member panel for So’oalo’s reappointment after a due diligence process was conducted.

During his first term in office, So’oalo played a leading role in securing funding of USD$26.2 million to finance the Enhancing of Safety, Security and Sustainability of the Apia Port Project.

Also under his leadership, SPA’s cash position has strengthened by 76% from close to $6 million in 2007 to $10.3 million in 2020.

In addition SPA paid total Cash Dividends of $9.5 million tala to Government during the last three fiscal years.

This will be So’oalo’s second three term in Office.

Photo supplied Caption: So’oalo Kuresa So’oalo reappointed CEO of Samoa Ports Authority