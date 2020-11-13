 

Cabinet reappoints So’oalo to lead Samoa Ports Authority

So’oalo Kuresa So’oalo has been reappointed by Cabinet to continue as Chief Executive Officer to lead the Samoa Ports Authority.

Only two applicants had applied for the post.

According to a government release, Cabinet upheld the unanimous recommendation by the three member panel for So’oalo’s reappointment after a due diligence process was conducted.

During his first term in office, So’oalo played a leading role in securing funding of USD$26.2 million to finance the Enhancing of Safety, Security and Sustainability of the Apia Port Project.

Also under his leadership, SPA’s cash position has strengthened by 76% from close to $6 million in 2007 to $10.3 million in 2020.

In addition SPA paid total Cash Dividends of $9.5 million tala to Government during the last three fiscal years.

This will be So’oalo’s second three term in Office.

 

Photo supplied Caption: So’oalo Kuresa So’oalo reappointed CEO of Samoa Ports Authority 

     

