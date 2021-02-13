Fiji Airways extends use of flight credits

Since March 2019, Fiji Airways has suspended its international operations impacted by the border closures across its destinations.

In a statement, CEO Andre Viljoen said the airline's objective is to ensure customers did not lose their bookings.

"The extension for use of flight credits by another 12 months will allow customers to choose another travel time that suits their circumstances and requirements.

"We will continuously review this policy and make further adjustments if required," Viljoen said.

He said the airline was working to ensure it is ready to "return to the skies and welcome back customers as soon as border restrictions ease and travel can resume safely".

Viljoen said customers could use their flight credits anywhere on the airline's network within the validity period.

