Investors should understand Pacific culture first

New Zealand needs to attract $40 million for a fund that will enable projects targeting climate change, sustainability and covid-19 recovery in the Pacific.

But, Pacific Cooperation Foundation Project Manager David Vaeafe said it's important the Pacific way is acknowledged, and the fund has the potential to do a lot of long term good.

"For private investors, they've got to understand how the Pacific works and how the talanoa process works and how things are done. Investing in the US is totally different from investing in the Pacific. That's vitally important for any foreign investor."

Photo file Caption: Apia Samoa