Mixed reactions to long holiday

However, essential workers like the police, fire and emergency and Ministry of Health staff worked during that period.

In the newly approved changes by Cabinet, civil servants received paid leave

Over the two-week holiday, Apia city was quiet until civil servants returned to work on 10 January.

The city and bus terminals bustled with life.

The initiative attracted mixed reactions from the public.

Nurse Tagisia Faailo, who worked normal hours during the holiday except on New Year’s said she had enjoyed her job although it also would’ve been better to be with her family more.

“At first I was sad to know that I had to work when everyone had been praising the two-week holiday until I saw some posts on Facebook of some people saying they can’t wait to get back to work because they’ve used up their double pay on the first week and now they don’t know where else to earn during the holiday,” she said with a giggle.

“So I am happy because it’s not like I didn’t spend time with my family. I was able to see them after work and I felt the festive season spirit at home during those hours at home so I’m grateful.”

Ms. Faailo enjoyed her festive season taking care of patients and hanging out with her friends at the Tupua Tamasese Meaole Hospital in Motootua.

Another public servant who spent the two weeks holiday with his family is Chris Maiava from Magiagi.

“My family had been saving up for the holiday so despite that the holiday was too long, I was happy that I got to spend time with my family and we had enough for the long holiday,” he said.

“We had a fun time at Saletoga Resort, came back home, visited our relatives to wish them Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year, and got to do some cleaning around the house and outside so it was worth it and we give thanks to the government for a wonderful initiative.”

Unfortunately for some who had been at home too busy to have fun during the holiday, two weeks was just too long.

One of them is Ulimasao Fiapito Livigisitone, who is a teacher Satapuala Primary School.

“Because we had so much going on at church, consistently event after event for Christmas and New Year during the holiday, we had nowhere else to rely on in terms of earning and my double pay was used up on the first week for our family faalavelave,” she said.

“I had no choice but to wait for the holiday to finish and had to cope with no cash during the holiday.”

Some took to social media to express their views on the holiday.

Businesses and street vendors were pleased to see the civil servants back at work.

Photo supplied