MWTI welcomes new Minister, Associate Minister

The ceremony for Olo Fiti Vaai and his associate, Niuava Eti Malolo began with a prayer and an ava ceremony to traditionally welcome their new reign.

Held at the Tatte building on Friday, General Managers, Chief Executive Officers, seniors and employees from various agencies under the ministry gathered to officially greet their new minister and associate minister which began with a prayer and an ava ceremony.

Olo Fiti Afia Vaai during his speech reminded everyone that his responsibilities is nothing new as he had been working with the same sector for 15 years.

“It won’t be hard as I had been working with the same sector during my 15 years in Parliament when I was working on annual reports through a parliamentary committee years back,” he said.

“Hence, I give my congratulations and a big thank you to the sector for everything seems to be operating just well.”

He also acknowledged and commended the sector for their patience during the long awaiting constitutional crisis within the government since the general election.

Olo studied a Bachelors degree in Telecommunications Engineering at Auckland University of Technology.

He later worked for the Samoa Airports Authority as a technical manager and then assistant chief executive. He is from a political family, and his uncle Leilua Manuao served as a Member of Parliament for 40 years.

Olo was named by the media as the one-man opposition party since the beginning of the recent political crisis – he contested the seat of Salega East and won.

As for the Associate Minister, Niuava Eti Malolo, he is a former senior public servant at the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment.

He contested the Vaisigano No. 1 seat in the general elections this year.

He is a husband and a father of three children from the villages of Vaisala, Auala, Safune, Lano, Iva and Vaitele Fou.

Photo by Talaia Mika