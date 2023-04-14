New Czech diplomat presents credentials to Samoa Head of State

Ambassador Dub presented his Letter of Credence to Samoa’s Head of State, Tuimalealiifano Vaaletoa Sualauvi II recently.

The new Czech Republic Ambassador is accredited to Samoa with residence in Canberra, Australia.

Samoa and the Czech Republic established diplomatic relations on the 12th December, 1995.

During the credential’s ceremony, the remarks by Samoa’s Head of State and the Ambassador reaffirmed Samoa and the Czech Republic’s desire to strengthen their existing relations through cooperation on matters of mutual interests to benefit our people and countries.

Furthermore, they also reiterated the need to continue close collaboration at the United Nations to enhance global peace and security, sustainable development and respect for human rights and the rule of law in the pursuit of enhancing international relations.

Mr. Dub served in various different forums at the Ministry of Finance including as Adviser to the Deputy Minister, a Member of the Permanent Commission for Banking, Member of the Aerospace Sub-committee, Chairman of the Sub-committee for the presentation of the Czech Republic abroad, Member of the Foreign Committee of the Parliament of the Czech Republic, Member of the Security Committee Prague City Assembly, Member of the Legal and Legislation Committee – Prague City Assembly, Member of the Prague City Assembly, MP of the Czech Republic for the Prague Electorate, Chairman of the Foreign Committee Prague City Assembly, Head of the Standing Delegation for the Parliamentary Assembly NATO, Member of the Defence Committee and Vice-Chairman of the Foreign Committee.

He joined the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the Czech Republic from 2010-2014 as Minister of State. From 2014-2018, he was appointed as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Czech Republic to Japan.

This is his second appointment at Ambassadorial level as Ambassador to Australia with cross accreditations to New Zealand, Fiji, Samoa, the Solomon Islands, Tonga, Vanuatu and the Cook Islands.

Photo supplied