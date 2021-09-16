New luxurious villas at Taumeasina Island Resort

According to General Manager Tuiataga Nathan Bucknall the new development consists of 12 self-contained 3-bedroom Villas offering stunning views of the Pacific Ocean.

The new Villas are larger in size compared to those which are part of the original build. All are located on the mainland by the main entrance and directly face Taumeasina Island.

With the absence of international visitors due to COVID, Tuitaga acknowledged that it has been a very challenging period.

The Resort has remained open throughout the Pandemic and retained 40% of its staff, achievements which the General Manager credits to the Resort’s Shareholders and the Domestic Market.

When the new development is completed, Taumeasina will offer accommodation boasting a mixture of 184 rooms spread across the hotel-wing and fully-furnished two and three bedroom villas.

The expansion, which was planned before the Pandemic places the Resort in a strong position to meet some of the pent-up demand in Samoa’s key markets of New Zealand, Australia and American Samoa, when international travel restarts.

As part of the push to be travel-ready, Tuitaga shared that Taumeasina was the first resort in the country to be fully vaccinated. He further emphasised the importance of vaccination and encouraged Samoa’s eligible population to vaccinate in order to keep safe.

