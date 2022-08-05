New Samoa Tourism Authority boss targets post Covid-19 recovery

Not that she needed it after working her way up to the top post for 17 years with the Samoa Tourism Authority.

She had one week to complete the finishing touches before Samoa’s international borders which have been closed to the rest of the world for over 2 years was officially opened on 1 August.

The shutdown has crippled the tourism industry and with flight schedules back to normal, Petaia-Tevita had her work cut out for her.

And she realizes for the Authority to achieve her Key Performance Indicator to restore Samoa’s reputation as the Tourism Haven of the Pacific, she needed the unconditional support from her staff.

In an exclusive interview with the Savali Newspaper Petaia-Tevita reaffirms that for STA to move forward, staff morale will be a priority during her tenure.

“That’s the only way we can move forward and build a good and positive environment, with that in place you see the best in people – people become more efficient and effective, they don’t feel threatened and they feel safe and respected in an organization.”

A Master degree holder, she also wants, ‘to instill understanding in our people that we are here to serve our government, our people and mostly importantly the tourism industry and her service providers.”

And serving the sector means to be more understanding ‘of our sector needs and to work with them’ she added.

“I think the most important thing to iron out is to have everybody understand and respect each other regardless of what position you hold - sometimes we forget that,” she added.

With 17 years of knowledge and experience working in the Samoa Tourism Authority (S.T.A) the faith of the sector in God has been an exceptionally encouraging element for the new CEO.

She commended the industry for holding up the fort and keeping their faith in God during the height of the pandemic.

This reflects that ‘with God at the helm we will move forward’ and praised him for his kindness on everyone.

“We’ve made it this far, after everything that has happened in the last two years. I think the resilience of our people was amazing, especially our sector having made it this far. And I am truly thankful to them for that,” she said.

“Despite the damage that was done to their properties everybody believed that God will help them move forward.

Their belief in the kindness of God was very warming and very encouraging she reiterated. “…for that, having come on board as the CEO of STA at this time and hearing the people of the sections and knowing their faith in God really encourages me and gives me faith that we will be okay, that we will move forward”.

Mrs Petaia - Tevita said when the nation’s borders closed in 2020, the sector faced tremendous challenges, even more so since tourism had contributed greatly to Samoa’s GDP.

She said the two years was a learning opportunity that reflected well on the many things especially, “that there are powers beyond our capability, there are powers beyond us that we can’t control”.

“There are things in life that we can’t control like the pandemic, and the greatest lesson that we learned is that we have to live with what we have,” she said.

“God gave us the sea and the land; he gives us things for us to use. So those are there for us to use regardless of what hits us […], he has placed all of these for us to use and we have to make use of them.”

Mrs. Petaia - Tavita highlighted the Government’s emphasis to return to the land and says that the pandemic had proved this is what is needed.

We keep hearing the former Government as well as our current Government reminding our people to go back to the land. The pandemic proved that is exactly what is needed.

Speaking on other plans for moving the sector forward especially following the pandemic, she said the Government has plans for the tourism sector in place.

Once borders were announced to be opened, the STA commenced inspections on various accommodations to ensure they are up to the standards that will please visitors.

“Not all the properties will be open when the borders open, some of them still have a lot of work to do, some of them are in need of a lot more financial resources to have their place back to pre-covid standards,” she said.

She also emphasized that there is also financial assistance that has been put in place by Government to assist the sector in recovery and rebuilding.

“The most important thing for everyone to understand is that this is recovery and rebuild would not take a few months. You are looking at years to rebuild to pre-Covid times and there’s a lot of work to be done and we are hoping that the projects we have in place will be exceeded a lot faster than what we have put in place,” she said.

Photo Savali newspaper