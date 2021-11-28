Pacific Ezy spreads Christmas spirit

Ten of their customers, five each from Uoplu and Savaii were gifted $200 each after their names were drawn from a competition.

Pacific Ezy’s country manager, Magele Daniel Ah Kau presented the prizes to the winners.

“We're very fortunate to have remained Covid-19 free and we know it's affected us financial so we thought we'd spread a smile as we head towards Christmas.”

“This is our way of giving back to our customers and our people especially now that we need financial supports to help with our families , church and villages amid these unprecedented times,” Magele said.

Photo supplied