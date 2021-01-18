Rocket Lab reschedules launch to Wednesday

The mission, called Another One Leaves the Crust, was scheduled for lift-off last night from the Mahia Peninsula but was delayed so the organisation could review sensor data.

It will send a single communication micro satellite in to a lower-earth orbit for a German based company.

The organisation's Head of Communication Morgan Bailey says they have a window until 25 January to launch the mission.

It will be the company's 18th mission, a dedicated mission for European space technology company OHB group.

Rocket Lab chief executive Peter Beck said the launch was taking place at a quick pace, within six months of signing the contract.

"By flying as a dedicated mission on Electron, OHB and their mission partners have control over launch timing, orbit, integration schedule, and other mission parameters."

Rocket Lab also aims to launch a mission to the Moon in support of Nasa's CAPSTONE program this year.