Samoa’s international airport receives Airport Health Accreditation

This means that after a grueling process of evaluation the airport has been certified to be a safe and health conscious airport under the Airport Health Accreditation programme.

“After reviewing the evidence presented through our evaluation process, your airport has shown that it is providing a safe airport experience for all travelers which is in line with the recommended health measures established in the ACI Aviation Business Restart and Recovery guidelines and ICAO Council Aviation Recovery Task Force Recommendations, along with industry best practices.

This programme is designed to help reassure the travelling public that airport facilities remain safe and that precautions are being taken to reduce any risk to their health," said Luis Felipe de Oliveira, Director General of ACI World.

Photo file Loop Samoa Caption: Faleolo International Airport