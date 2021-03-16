Samoa’s SSAB launches online shopping service

The company launched the online shopping services during its 10th anniversary in Savai’i, today.

Savai’i’s outlet Managing Director, Fuimaono Fritz said they are bringing down the prices of all their products throughout this week.

“To celebrate SSAB Savaii’s 10th Birthday we’re offering the most affordable deals on Whiteware, Electronics, Student Stationery and so much more in store!”

The woman behind the success of SSAB, Chief Executive Officer Tofilai Fiti Leung Wai was also present at the celebration.

SSAB was first established in 2011, three years after SSAB Megastore was founded in 2008.

Now it operates outlets in Pago Pago, Auckland and Savai’i.