Samoa announces new petrol prices

The retail price for petrol increased by 8.82 sene per litre – moving from $2.68 to $2.78 per litre.

Similarly, for diesel the price moved from $2.56 to $2.65 sene per litre which is an increase of 8.96 sene per litre.

The retail price for kerosene increased by 7.48 sene per litre, from $2.20 to $2.28.

The new prices which came into effect on Sunday were announced by the new Minister of Finance, Mulipola Anarosa Ale-Molio’o.

This month’s petrol retail prices are almost double the prices for August 2020, a drastic drop that was caused by COVID-19 restrictions around the world.