 

Samoa appointed Deputy Chair of Pacific Tourism Organisation

BY: Loop Pacific
09:37, November 2, 2021
35 reads

Samoa Tourism Authority CEO, Faamatuainu Lenatai Suifua has been appointed Deputy Chairperson of the Pacific Tourism Organisation (SPTO).

The appointment was confirmed at the Organisation’s Board of Directors Meeting which took place virtually on 27 October.

Faamatuainu thanked his Pacific colleagues for the trust placed in him and acknowledged his predecessor, the late Josefa Tuamoto, CEO of Solomon Islands Visitors Bureau who held the position until his recent sudden passing.

Faamatuainu added that appointment is an honour and a privilege and he looks forward to contributing further to the work of the SPTO and the development of sustainable tourism in the Pacific region. 

 

Photo STA  Caption: Samoa Tourism Authority CEO, Faamatuainu Lenatai Suifua 

     

Source: 
Press Release
Tags: 
Samoa Tourism Authority CEO
Faamatuainu Lenatai Suifua
Deputy Chair
Pacific Tourism Organisation (SPTO)
  • 35 reads